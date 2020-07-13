100 Years Ago: 1920

Conditions at the Auburn police station have been improved by recent changes in the general arrangement. The room at the corner, used as a private office for the Chief of Police, is now the machine room. The larger office that had been intended for the Police Matron, is occupied by the Chief, and the private office formerly occupied by the Clerk of the Overseers of the Poor, is new. The headquarters of the Police Matron and the Poor Department are also new.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Sen. Edmund S. Muskie is due to be the main speaker on July 25 at 10:00 at Kennedy Park in Lewiston when French-Canadian days are held in conjunction with the sesquicentennial.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Staples’ household has become a veritable aerie of eagles with the elevation of its third member, Dana Staples, to the Boy Scout’s rank of Eagle Scout —joining his father, Joe, and brother, Jon, in earning the distinction. Dana Staples, the second member of Minot’s Community Club Boy Scout Troop 139 to achieve Eagle status, took the Eagle Pledge and received his award in ceremonies, attended by about 60 friends, family and troop members, held July 6 at the West Minot Union Church. Fellow troop member Carl Mottram served as master of ceremonies, delivering the introduction and conducting the opening ceremony. Dan Poirier related Dana’s trail to Eagle, beginning when Dana joined the Cub Scouts in June 1986 and detailing the series of scouting awards earned as he worked his way toward his latest honor. Town Clerk Susan Trottier read a letter from the Board of Selectmen and presented Dana with a plaque in honor of his community service project to the town of Minot — recognition of a job well done at the Currier Cemetery off Pottle Road.

