Cathi Proulx of Auburn washes her hands with a foot operated sink at the Webster Street Community Garden in Auburn on Monday evening. Proulx is the “garden guide” who helps gardeners navigate the procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Proulx, of St. Mary’s Nutrition Center, said the city’s two community gardens offer three options for gardeners. Some come on their own, some come when Proulx is present and some come at reserved times on Sundays to work alone. “It’s been a nice progression,” Proulx said about how the Nutrition Center has followed state guidelines while being able to accommodate the comfort level of community gardeners during the pandemic. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo