The new New Sharon Town Office and Fire Station, which is being built in the same area as the former office on School Lane, is under construction and is expected to be move-in ready by late December. Voters approved the project in December 2019 and again in March. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

The new Town Office and Fire Station is being built on School Lane in New Sharon where the former Town Office was located. Selectmen awarded the contract to Blane Casey Building Contractor, Inc. in Augusta, who was the low bidder of five bids, at about $1.2 million. Turning out for a symbolic breaking of ground on Monday are, from left, fire rescue Capt. Daniel Foss, engineer Al Hodsdon, Selectmen Travis Pond, Lorna Nichols and Paula Mason, and fire Lt. Felicia Bell. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
New Sharon Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles