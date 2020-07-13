One of Leah Moreau’s pet turkeys ruffles his feathers as she picks up another Monday morning at her home business, Low Fat Bullies, in Turner where she breeds French bulldogs. A self-proclaimed animal lover, she has many roaming the property and in a backyard pond. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
feature, turner maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles