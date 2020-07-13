SABATTUS — The annual town meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 20, after being postponed for several months due to COVID-19.

According to Town Manager Anthony Ward, the town is hoping to host the meeting at Oak Hill Middle School, but is still awaiting confirmation on the availability of the gymnasium.

The meeting was originally scheduled for May 21, but was postponed by the board in April due to COVID-19.

In May, selectmen came up with a tentative plan to host the rescheduled meeting in late July using multiple rooms within Oak Hill Middle School to livestream to all rooms. However, at the time, the Maine Municipal Association believed the plan would still not conform with the governor’s order limiting gatherings of up to 50 people.

The board approved the Aug. 20 date during its July 7 meeting. The town meeting is held annually to approve the annual budget.

According to Ward, the town warrant amount will be roughly $3.5 million.

He said the goal of the Budget Committee and Board of Selectmen was “to present the residents a budget that had zero impact on taxes.”

“The hope is to do this even with increases in county taxes and a small increase in RSU 4’s anticipated tax increase,” he said.

The town meeting is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: