|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, July 14
|BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Sideline Cancer, Championship, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Jonathan Oquendo vs. Jamel Herring (Junior Lightweights), Las Vegas
|KBO BASEBALL
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — NC at Kiwoom
|5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — NC at Kiwoom
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9 a.m.
ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
|3:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Norwich City at Chelsea
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|10 a.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue FC vs. North Carolina, Qualification Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
|TENNIS
|6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 1: Semifinals, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: San Diego vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTT: Orlando vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
|6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 1: 3rd Places & Finals, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin —
Comments are not available on this story.
-
National Sports
Stewart and Evernham team to recreate IROC as SRX All-Stars
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police log
-
Business
Fontaine Family hires Bruce Mason
-
Business
Hebron Academy hires Edwin Nunez
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Tuesday, July 14, 2020