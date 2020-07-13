(All times Eastern)
Tuesday, July 14
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPN — TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Sideline Cancer, Championship, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

BOXING
9 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Jonathan Oquendo vs. Jamel Herring (Junior Lightweights), Las Vegas

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — NC at Kiwoom

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — NC at Kiwoom

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.

ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Norwich City at Chelsea

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue FC vs. North Carolina, Qualification Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)

TENNIS
6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 1: Semifinals, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — WTT: San Diego vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — WTT: Orlando vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 1: 3rd Places & Finals, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin —

