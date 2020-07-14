AUBURN — Voters in Auburn approved a $45.8 million budget Tuesday for the school district, a $1.9 million decrease from current spending.

The vote was 3,256 to 798, according to unofficial results posted by the city.

The budget received the backing of the Auburn School Committee on June 1 and the Auburn City Council on June 3.

Because of the economic impact of the state’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order, the committee worked to reduce the budget by $1.9 million to avoid a local tax increase.

Cuts included 12 new positions and eight current positions.

Related Headlines 2020 Statewide, Primary and Local July Election Results

« Previous

filed under: