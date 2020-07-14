• Daniel Couture, 38, Vienna, motor vehicle speeding, 30-plus over speed limit, on July 8 in Jay, $100 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Jessica L. Hall, 32, Livermore Falls, violation condition of release, on July 10 in Farmington, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jordan P. Sirois, 25, Madison, four warrants violation of bail, on July 10 in Madison, Somerset County Jail.

• Troy D. Pomeroy, 57, Lewiston, operating after suspension, on July 10 in Jay, $300 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Steven J. Boyd, 32, Phillips, domestic violence assault, on July 11 in Phillips, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Anthony P. Anton, 22, Bristol, Connecticut, operating under the influence, on July 12 in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Kevin Helms, 26, Jay, operating after suspension, on July 12 in Jay, $250 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Craig W. Bunnell, 50, Avon, probation hold, on July 12 in Avon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

