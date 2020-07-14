JAY — Voters passed a $5.3 million municipal budget Tuesday and re-elected Selectperson Gary McGrane with 449 votes over Trudy Marshall who received 321 votes.

Voters also re-elected Tim DeMillo with 731 votes to the Select Board and Robert Staples with 703 votes to another three-year term on the Regional School Unit 73 board. There were several write-in candidates for a vacant three-year position on the school board, currently held by Dale Leblanc who did not seek re-election.

The municipal budget does not factor in the RSU 73 budget or its share of the Franklin County budget, which have not been finalized.

The overall spending for municipal government is $9,122 less than for the past fiscal year, which ended June 30. Residents will raise $129,722 less than the $3.35 million raised last year. The municipal spending plan for 2020-21 factors in an estimated $2 million in revenues, which is up $120,600 from last year.

