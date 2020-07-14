LEWISTON – On July 9, 2020, our loving “Papa” left his earthly family to join his loved ones in heaven. Alfred J. Boucher was born December 19, 1922, in Baker Brook, New Brunswick. He was the son of Joseph and Delina (Belanger) Boucher. He is survived by his loving wife of 77 years, Anita Pelletier. He was 16 and she was 14 when they met. Their story is a legendary love story. During his weakest moments he still murmured her name and always worried about her. At the end, he reached for her hand for a last goodbye and peacefully slipped away.Alfred was very close to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They called him “Grand Papa.”He is survived by his four children; Donald (Gisele), Shirley (Sal), Dick (Linda), and Sandy. He is leaving eight grandchildren; Jamie, Pamela, Travis, Nicole, Jody, Melissa, Shannon and Sunsearae. He is also leaving 12 great-grandchildren; Hunter, Haydon, Jenna, Jalee, Audrey, Greta, Grace, Matthew, Michael, Taylor, Jordan and Derrick.The heart is never ready, the time is never right to say goodbye. We will always cherish his unconditional love, his sense of humor and hospitality as well as all the sweet memories he gave to all who knew him.Online condolences may be left for Alfred’s family at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.com.The family wishes to thank the staff at Russell Park Manor for the wonderful care they provided to our “Fred.”A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 10-11 a.m., at The Fortin Group, Lewiston, with a service to follow and interment at St. Peter Cemetery.

