CANTON – Jean Marie Stevenson, born Sept. 20, 1945, died peacefully at home on July 5, 2020 surrounded by her family. Jean dedicated her life to helping others both in her 45 years of being a registered nurse, and in her personal life. Jean spent a great many years in Sheridan, Wy. working with her friends at the Daughters of the Nile to raise funds for the Shriners Hospital for Children. Jean is survived by her loving and devoted husband David Stevenson; children, Dana Badure, Anne Thibault, Katie Gallant, Charlie Bradbury, and Charlotte Bradbury; and because of her loving nature, too many others to name here as they were all her family and deeply important to her, whether her biological family, or those she’s come to call family through the years. She was an amazing woman, who set an example to us all, by always giving of herself to care for those she loved, and even those who were complete strangers to her. A memorial service will be announced at a later date as her final act was selfless, and she wished to help others to further education and research of Pancreatic cancer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Shriners Hospital for Children http://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate