LISBON – Paul Laurier Vachon, born March 26, 1961, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at CMMC.He was the son of Robert D. and Jeannette C. (Coutourier) Vachon of Lisbon, Maine. He was a very talented musician having played guitar in many local bands, most recently “Backlash”. He enjoyed motorcycles, snowmobile’s, cars, kayaking, hunting and fishing. He worked as a welder at BIW for 39 years. He is survived by his son, Dustin Vachon and his fiancé Sabrina Maamouri-Cortez of Wiscasset; his brother, Russell (Donna) Vachon of Auburn; sisters, Christine (Wayne) Roberts and Joyce (Robert) Severance both of Lisbon; nephews, Matthew and Derek Vachon, Gary Roberts, Scott Faherty, niece, Nicole Faherty. He was predeceased by his parents, and a son Tommy Stewart.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls. Visitation will be held Tuesday July 14, at Crosman Funeral Home from 2-6 p.m. A graveside service will be private.