July 14, 2013: Bill Warner, 44, of Wimauma, Florida, dies following a crash at the former Loring Air Force Base in Limestone while trying to set another motorcycle land-speed world record. His goal? To hit the 300-mph mark in less than a mile.
His bike is clocked at 285 mph before the accident occurs during the Maine Event organized by the Loring Timing Association.
Warner had set a world record in 2011, also at Loring, reaching 311 mph in over 1.5 miles. The Loring Timing Association uses Loring because its runway is 14,200 feet long – almost 2.7 miles.
Warner is conscious and talking after the crash at about 9:45 a.m. on July 14, but dies about an hour and a half later at Cary Memorial Hospital in Caribou.
Presented by:
Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. To get a signed copy use promo code signedbyjoe at checkout. Joe can be contacted at: [email protected]
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Connections
Community briefs to run July 14
-
Connections
Community cancellations to run July 14
-
Connections
Trees add shade in Poland
-
Connections
Well Done news to run July 14
-
Connections
Planning to drive out cancer