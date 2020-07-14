• Noah A. Blodget, 21, of 388 Swain Road, Rumford, on a charge of violating condition of release, 6:27 a.m. Sunday in Rumford by Rumford Police Department.

• Edwin J. Dakin, 40, of 317 Elm Hill Road, Paris, on charges of domestic violence assault, obstructing report of a crime and terrorizing, 11:41 a.m. Saturday at that address by Paris Police Department.

• Christina D. Hinkle, 43, of 85 Number Six Road, Oxford, on a charge of operating under the influence, 2:29 a.m. Sunday on Park Street in Paris by Paris Police Department.

• Cotey E. Provencher, 25, of 302 Hancock St., Rumford, on charges of violating condition of release and violation of protective order, 11:59 p.m. Sunday in Rumford by Rumford Police Department.

• Gale S. Smith, 48, of 4 Hazen St., Norway, on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal trespass, 7:04 p.m. Sunday in Norway by Norway Police Department.

• Charity A. Solak, 43, of 153 Sokosis Ave., Limington, on a charge of violation condition of release, 10:31 a.m. Sunday at 58 Paris St. by Norway Police Department.

• Samantha M. Spencer, 27, of 25 Shawmut St., Lewiston, on a charge of reckless conduct, 12:34 p.m. Wednesday at 22 Alysas Road, South Paris, by  Paris Police Department.

• John L. Winningham II, 58, of 105 Arthur Allen Road, Sumner, on a charge of operating under the influence, 9:52 p.m. Thursday in Sumner by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Maine crime, Oxford County Sheriff's Office
Related Stories
Latest Articles