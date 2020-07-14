GARDINER — Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations will perform “Just Saying”- It’s Soul Time” live online at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, presented by Johnson Hall. Tickets are available by visiting www.johnsonhall.org.

Join Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations as they release their new single, “Just Saying,” for an exclusive video concert live-streamed from Johnson Hall.

Maine’s No. 1 soul band is stuck in a time warp when Motown, Stax – Volt and Muscle Shoals ruled the airwaves. Their songs, and the ones they cover, are steeped in the tradition of Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, the Supremes and Otis Redding. As a special treat for fans, they will also include selections from Etta (At Last) … a tribute to the musical genius of Etta James.

After tickets are purchased, a unique ticket link will be sent by 5 p.m. on the day of the on-line event. For more information, contact Johnson Hall at 207-582-7144 or email [email protected]

