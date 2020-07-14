Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Joshua Luna, 34, of Mechanic Falls, on a charge of terrorizing, Monday in Winthrop.

Auburn

• Keith Levasseur, 37, of Sabattus, on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation, 12:06 a.m. Tuesday at 196 Manley Road.

• Todd Small, 32, of Auburn, on a charge of violating a protective order, 5:18 a.m. Tuesday in the Auburn Police Department lobby.

• Erin Begay, 39, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 12:32 p.m. Tuesday at 90 Pleasant St.

Lewiston

• Tyler Nickerson, 28, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 12:17 a.m. Tuesday at 460 East Ave.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Aaron L. Barnes, 37, of Buckfield was driving east at 4:04 p.m. Thursday on Holbrook Road when he went off the road to the right, then drove into the opposite lane and came to a stop in a ditch. Barnes’ 2011 Subaru was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Jeremy O. Stubbs, 23, of Raymond struck the side of a vehicle driven by Hugh R. Morrell, 60, of Minot at 4:09 p.m. Thursday on Minot Avenue. Stubbs’ 2016 Ford was towed and the 2020 Western Star single-unit truck driven by Morrell and owned by JMG Equipment in Lewiston received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Isiah Morgan, 17, of Sabattus was driving south at 9:14 a.m. Friday on Broad Street at a high rate of speed when, while attempting to navigate a right curve in the road, went off the road, struck a mailbox and continued onto another person’s property, where he struck a vehicle driven by Cristina T. Johnson, 32, of Jay. Morgan pushed Johnson’s vehicle out of the way and struck a garage, causing damage to the door and foundation. The 2009 Toyota driven by Morgan and owned by Autumn Brown of Casco and the 2012 Toyota driven by Johnson and owned by Scott P. Johnson of Jay were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Davon Shepard, 21, of Auburn rear-ended a vehicle driven by Maria T. Oswald, 53, of Lewiston while Oswald had stopped in traffic at 2:45 p.m. Friday on Broad Street. Shepard’s 2008 Toyota was towed and Oswald’s 2016 Toyota received functional damage.

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Sean P. Monteith, 19, of Lewiston backed into an unoccupied vehicle operated by Payton Lowell, 23, of Buckfield at 12:51 p.m. Thursday on Canal Street. The 2006 Toyota driven by Monteith and owned by Sherry A. Monteith of Lewiston received minor damage and the 2019 Kia driven by Lowell and owned by Hertz Vehicles LLC of Orlando, Florida, received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Kinkani Z. Zakary, 53, of Lewiston rear-ended a vehicle driven by Judith L. Hiltz, 74, of Lewiston while Hiltz was stopped in traffic to make a left-hand turn at 2:49 p.m. Thursday on Pleasant Street. Zakary’s 2004 Volvo was towed and Hiltz’s 2009 Hyundai received minor damage.

