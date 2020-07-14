In the Bill of Rights, the very first “right” is “life,” followed by “liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” There is a reason for that order. When people don’t wear a mask in a public place, they are threatening my life and those of others while holding “liberty” (freedom) at a higher level.

Actually, it shows people just don’t care and they fall back on “freedom” as an excuse.

Gov. Mills is holding the public accountable to the highest principles of this country by requiring masks. I guess she needs to since the no-maskers won’t.

Those who strongly support the Second Amendment and believe in liberty/right/freedom to have guns still have rules imposed by the state that a person can’t indiscriminately wave a gun around in a crowd with a finger on the trigger. That’s pretty much what people are doing right now when they don’t wear a mask. They are spraying droplets into the air that potentially contain the coronavirus.

There are new rules for a reason: to protect people’s lives so they can have liberty and the right to pursue happiness.

Those who think not wearing a mask is a political statement should pay attention to the Bill of Rights.

Wearing a mask is just common sense. Those who think the world revolves around them might not believe that.

Anyone who sees someone not wearing a mask, even for a legitimate health reason, in a public place, should keep their distance. They’ve got their finger on the trigger.

Robert Limoges, Poland

