The Southeastern Conference is postponing the start of volleyball, soccer and cross country competition through at least the end of August because of COVID-19.

The league says that provides more time to prepare for a safe return to competition on an adjusted timeline. The decision includes all exhibition and non-conference games.

Each school will be responsible for any rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the postponement.

The league hasn’t made any announcement on the football season. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have opted to only play conference games.

The SEC’s 14 athletic directors convened Monday at league headquarters in Alabama to discuss fall sports.

• Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said during a Zoom call with reporters that he tested positive for the coronavirus last month.

Stricklin says he was initially mad at himself after the diagnosis because “I thought I was being careful.” He said he had about 48 hours where he felt really crummy and probably another three or four days where he didn’t feel like doing much before going back to normal.

Stricklin said he quarantined for 10 days after the test results and emphasized the importance of “wearing the masks and physical distancing.”

BASKETBALL

NBA: A woman whose car was left stranded along a Florida interstate when her tire blew out got a little unexpected help from former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, sheriff’s officials say.

O’Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, was traveling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said on a Facebook post.

He stayed with the woman until deputies arrived at the scene.

In the video posted to Facebook, deputies thanked O’Neal for his assistance. The driver is heard telling deputies that the tire blew out, forcing her to pull over and that O’Neal stopped to help.

“He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Hey Basketball Cop Foundation you’re not the only one that knows Shaq.”