Powerful storms are bringing hail, lightning, strong winds and heavy rain Tuesday to Maine.

Storms will continue to move east through the region Tuesday afternoon.

The best chance for an isolated strong to severe storm will be through southern Maine and New Hampshire.

We’ll continue to have the chance for thunderstorms and downpours through the day Tuesday as low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves over the region.

The biggest threat with storms today will be localized flooding especially with any slow-moving storms.

CMP is reporting over 2,400 outages. The majority are in York County.

The threat for storms will diminish after sunset as we lose the day time heating.

Quieter weather moves in Wednesday along with a cooler and less humid air mass.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

filed under: