Michael Murphy, a member of the Poland Conservation Commission, applied for a grant for 10 Skyline Honeylocust trees from the Project Canopy of the Maine Forest Service. When the grant was approved, Murphy coordinated with Town Manager Matt Garside and contracted Gammon Landscape Nursery to purchase and plant the trees. The trees are now part of the municipal building landscape. The trees will grow to more than 60 feet tall and will provide shade during the summer and flower in the spring. They are resilient to Maine winters. Submitted photo