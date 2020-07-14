FAIRFIELD, Connecticut — Eisa Lee of Lewiston has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Fairfield University. In order to be placed on the dean’s list, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester, have no outstanding or incomplete grades for that semester, and have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better.

SMITHFIELD, Rhode Island — Area students have been named to the dean’s list at Bryant University for the spring semester. They include:

Nicholas Bisson, class of 2023, Lewiston; Nathan Farnsworth, class of 2023, Auburn; Eric Gilbert, class of 2021, New Gloucester; Michael Gurney, class of 2023, Industry; and Matthew Hird, class of 2022, Lewiston.

COLCHESTER, Vermont — The following local residents graduated May 10 from Saint Michael’s College: Zachary Copland of Auburn; Anna Marie Hathaway of Auburn; and Courtney Desmarais of Leeds.

KENOSHA, Wisconsin — Tyra Wooster of Hartford graduated from Carthage College. The prerecorded virtual commencement ceremony debuted on May 23. A traditional celebration will be held on campus at a later date. Wooster has also been named to the dean’s list for academic excellence during the spring semester. Dean’s list honors are accorded to students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Briley Bell of Lewiston was named to the University of Alabama dean’s list for spring. 2020. The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students with an academic record of 3.5 or above.

BOSTON, Massachusetts — Emerson College awarded 959 undergraduate degrees for the Class of 2020 on May 10. Celeste Hannum of Winthrop received a BFA degree in design/technology. The college will hold a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 in person when it is safe to do so.

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts — Western New England University has announced the spring semester president’s list. Two students were named for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.80 or higher: Cameron Cox of Bowdoinham and Emily Lake of Naples. Western New England University also announces that Ian Van Twistern of Winthrop has been named to the spring semester dean’s list. Students are named to the list for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher.

SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota — Augustana University has announced that Najma Siyad of Lewiston has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester. The list recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above.

WORCESTER/LEICESTER, Massachusetts — Becker College has announced that Caleb Labrie of Greene has been named to the dean’s list for the School of Graduate & Professional Studies for the spring semester. The list recognizes all full-time students whose term grade point average is 3.50 or higher with no grade below a B- and no incomplete or withdrawal/failing grades.

