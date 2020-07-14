Wilton ballot clerks, from left, Lyn Lewia, Carolyn Smith and Don Hamlin. sit behind Plexiglas waiting to provide ballots to voters in Wilton on Tuesday. Andrea Swiedom/Franklin Journal

WILTON — Selectpersons Keith Swett and David Leavitt were reelected to three-year terms Tuesday.

Swett is chairman to the board; Leavitt is vice chairman.

Regional School Unit 9 Director Irving Faunce was also reelected for a three-year term. He was the only candidate.

Regarding the RSU 9 budget, Wilton voters passed the $38.2 million spending plan for K-12 education by a vote of 483-317, and the adult education budget of $465,972 by a tally of 501-381.   

