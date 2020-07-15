BUCKFIELD — Voters supported the $29.4 million Regional School Union 10 budget Tuesday, 193-165.

However, the majority rejected two of the nine budget questions. Question 5 on a school construction capital reserve fund was defeated 158-194. The question would have allowed the school board to transfer up to $100,000 into a reserve fund to cover architectural and site study costs.

Question 9 also failed in Buckfield. That would have authorized a budget of more than $367,000 for Region 9 School of Applied Technology adult education. RSU 10 would be responsible for $144,786.10 of that budget.

A similar request in Question 8 to help fund Vocational Region 11 — Oxford Hills Technical School in Paris — passed by two votes, 176-174.

Voting on the municipal budget and election of officials will occur at the town meeting Aug. 25.

