W. Paris Historical Society seeking dues

WEST PARIS— Due to the COVID-19 virus, the West Paris Historical Society has decided not to hold a meeting until it is felt it would be safe to do so. However, the society still has monthly monetary obligations and is asking members to mail in their annual dues of $10 a year to: West Paris Historical Society, c/o Elaine Emory, P.O. Box 231, West Paris, 04289.

YMCA participating in food program

AUBURN — The Auburn-Lewiston YMCA, 62 Turner St., Auburn, announces its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals are available at no separate charge to children ages birth through 18 years without regard to race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal and, where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the department. For further information, contact the YMCA at 207-795-4095.

SeniorsPlus workshops to be held

LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus, in partnership with Healthy Living for ME, will be offering free workshops for adults who are interested in learning how to prevent falls, manage diabetes, pain and other conditions. Scheduled workshops include “Living Well with Diabetes,” “Living Well with Chronic Pain,” “Better Health Now with Diabetes,” “Better Health Now with Chronic Pain” and “Tai Chi for Health and Balance.” The workshops are free and open to the public but registration is required. Call 207-440-2390 or email [email protected] for more information and to register.

