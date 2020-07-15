REGION — With six of the eight towns in School Administrative District SAD 17 reporting results late Tuesday night, the majority of voters were in favor of the proposed $42.9 million budget for the new year, 2,623 to 1,096.

“I appreciate the trust the voters have placed in their school district to address the needs of its students,” Superintendent Rick Colpitts said. “The board worked diligently to ensure the budget balanced the increasing needs of students and the willingness of the taxpayers to address them. We will continue to provide the best education possible with the resources provided.”

Results by town as of 10:40 p.m. were:

Harrison: 380 yes, 139 no

Hebron: 179 yes, 52 no

Norway: 706 yes, 227 no

Oxford: 518 yes, 272 no

Paris: 594 yes, 311 no

Waterford: 246 yes, 95 no

Paris saw three residents vying for two seats on the SAD 17 board of directors. Sarah Otterson was re-elected with 611 votes. Former Director Robert Jewell received 520 votes. Henry Raymond, who was seeking re-election, received 390 votes.

Ballots for the budget from Otisfield and West Paris were not reported by late Tuesday.

