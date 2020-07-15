FARMINGTON — Voters filled several uncontested seats at the polls Tuesday.

Selectmen Stephan Bunker and Scott Landry received 939 and 1,237 votes respectively to remain on the board.

Three Regional School Unit 9 directors were also selected.

Scott Erb, a former board member who sought the seat currently held by Tami Labul, received 1,344 votes. Kirk Doyle received 1,302 votes while J. Wayne Kinney received 1,320.

In all, 1,750 votes were cast in Farmington with 1,105 of them by absentee ballot.

Farmington has 6,525 registered voters and 1,305 absentee ballots were sent out to voters.

