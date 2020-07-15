FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to accept the resignation of the county’s road agent, effective Sept. 1.

The action followed an executive session with Agent Jerry Haines of Avon. He has been in charge of maintenance of roads and bridges in the unorganized territory for several years.

The county will advertise for a new agent. The salary will be $10,000 a year.

As of July 1, Haines was scheduled to make $14,000 a year plus mileage. He had previously made $13,014 annually.

In another matter, commissioners were told there was a second bid for mental health and substance abuse services at the jail that arrived before the June deadline.

Commissioners believed there was only one bid received, and recently awarded the contract to Clearwater Counseling and Consulting, owned by Dalene Sinksi, in Farmington. The bid was for $51,000 for one year. Commissioners also took an extended option on a second year for another $51,000.

However, a second bidder, Western Maine Behavioral Health, owned by Bert Poisson and Michelle Poisson in Wilton, had dropped its proposal into the courthouse drop box. When it was retrieved it was marked late but it wasn’t late, Clerk Julie Magoon.

That bid was for $38,064 for one year.

It is significantly lower than the other bid, Commissioner Chairman Terry Brann said.

Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington apologized to Bert Poisson who was in attendance with his attorney, David Sanders, because they didn’t have the second bid in front of them when the decision was made.

Both proposals, along with the bid specifications, are being sent to the county’s attorney for review and advice.

