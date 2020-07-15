ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation’s Investing in Leaders of Color Program (ILOC) seeks applications. The program is part of MaineCF’s racial equity strategic work, which is building the field of people and organizations to increase the quality of life for all Maine people.

The ILOC program is designed for nine people of color in leadership positions at nonprofit organizations that serve communities of color and promote racial equity in Maine. The program offers one-on-one coaching, a professional development stipend and support for operating costs. The maximum grant awarded through the program to organizations is $6,650.

Online applications are due Tuesday, Sept. 15. Applicants will be notified of final decisions in mid-November. Full guidelines, application and a list of 2019 grant recipients are available at www.mainecf.org.

For more information on the Investing in Leaders of Color Program, contact Senior Program Officer Gloria Aponte C. by email at [email protected] or by phone at 207-761-2440.