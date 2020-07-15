MEXICO — Voters on Tuesday approved a municipal budget for 2020-21 that’s up $138,000, to $3.4 million, an increase of about 4%.

Major contributors to the increase are the Med-Care Ambulance subsidy increase, at $44,000 per year, as well as a 2% cost-of-living increase given to town employees. There are no other big ticket items in this budget.

The town also voted to pay $94,419 for the second year of a seven-year equipment loan, which is coming out of debt service.

Last year, voters approved lease/purchase agreements for four pieces of equipment — a loader and truck for public works, an SUV for the police department, and a mower for the recreation department.

Mexico is also planning to repair up to three streets this year.

Voters approved three-year terms for Cliff Stewart and Thomas “T.J.” Williams, both of who ran unopposed for re-election to the Board of Selectmen.

