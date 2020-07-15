With Maine facing unprecedented economic decline as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a committee of state leaders hand-picked by Gov. Janet Mills recommends investing nearly $1.1 billion into public health, child care, education, housing, aid for immigrant workers, employer grants, innovation, workforce development and broadband internet expansion.

Notably absent from the Governor’s Economic Recovery Committee recommendations are direct aid payments to Mainers or the state tourism industry’s requested $800 million bailout. The committee delivered its report on how to support and stabilize the state’s economy Wednesday, meeting the first of two deadlines set by Mills when she convened the 45-member panel in May.

A second report on sustainability and renewed growth is scheduled for Dec. 1.

Wednesday’s report organized recommendations into three categories: support for people, stability for employers and infrastructure investment. The committee also declared that any recovery is inextricably connected to “robust and consistent measures to protect the health and safety of all Maine people.”

Six subcommittees made recommendations to the larger panel, co-chaired by Thomas College President Laurie Lachance and Tilson Technology Management CEO Josh Broder.

Broder acknowledged that his group has no power to appropriate funds or implement the recommendations, and said he understands full funding is not currently available. He said potential sources are money from the $1.25 billion granted to Maine from the federal CARES Act, state bonding that could be on the November ballot and potential further federal stimulus measures.

A breakdown of the $497 million recommended to support Maine people: $300 million for preK-12 education, $75 million for higher education, $50 million for housing, $45 million for child care, $20 million for public health and $7 million for immigrant workers.

Of the $430 million for stabilizing Maine employers: $350 million in employer grants, $50 million for innovation capital and $30 million for workforce development.

Of the $165 million for infrastructure investment: $100 million in a general obligation bond to support statewide transportation projects ($85 million) and further expand broadband access ($15 million) and $65 million for broadband planning and build-out.

“This is just step one,” Lachance said. “But truly, what is represented by this report is what needs action now.”

This story will be updated.

