PORTLAND — The Mitchell Institute, a Maine-based nonprofit founded by Sen. George J. Mitchell to improve college outcomes for young Mainers that is now entering its 25th year, has announced its 2020 Scholars. The 145 recipients of the Mitchell Scholarship, representing public high schools from every community in Maine, each will receive a scholarship award for $10,000 to be paid out in four equal installments, as well as ongoing personal, academic and professional support.

The students graduated last month from high schools across the state. Throughout college and the years following, they will be assisted by Mitchell Institute programs and resources that include financial assistance, leadership training and academic and career support.

For more information about the Mitchell Institute, visit www.mitchellinstitute.org.

Area Mitchell Scholars are as follows, with college enrollment plans accurate as of June 25:

Androscoggin County: Emily Torres, Edward Little High School, Thomas College; Chase Rowe, Leavitt Area High School, Boston University; Abigail Dundore, Lewiston High School, Gordon College; Melina Masselli, Lewiston High School, Wheaton College; Elise Madore, Lisbon High School, Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences; Nico Soucy, Oak Hill High School, University of Maine; and Lily Cote-Powell, Poland Regional High School, Mt. Holyoke College

Cumberland County: Jenna Roane, Brunswick High School, College of the Holy Cross; Benjamin Ingalls, Gray-New Gloucester High School, Southern Maine Community College; Kaitlyn Plummer, Lake Region High School, Springfield College; Emily Magoon, Windham High School, Babson College.

Franklin County: Chandler Rollins, Mt. Abram High School, Maine Maritime Academy; Emmalee Clark, Mt. Blue High School, Emmanuel College; Colbey Goozey, Mt. Blue High School, University of Southern Maine; Lauren Farmer, Rangeley Lakes Regional School, School of the Art Institute of Chicago; Bryson Bailey, Spruce Mountain High School, Maine Maritime Academy.

Kennebec County: Ashley Cray, Maranacook Community High School, University of Maine; Katherine Harris, Monmouth Academy, University of New England; Samantha Allen, Winthrop High School, Rochester Institute of Technology.

Oxford County: Cheyanne Goroshin, Buckfield Junior-Senior High School, College of the Atlantic; Jacob True, Dirigo High School, Plymouth State University; Dawson Jones, Fryeburg Academy, Maine Maritime Academy; Audra Bean, Mountain Valley High School, Thomas College; Katherine Haley, Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, Gordon College; Catrina Wilson, Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School, University of Maine; Kyle Sprague, Sacopee Valley High School, Bates College; Lucinda Rothwell, Telstar Regional High School, Husson University.

Sagadahoc County: Riley Lapointe, Mt. Ararat High School, University of Maine; Samuel DeRaps, Richmond High School, Suffolk University.

Somerset County: Olivia Fortier, Carrabec High School, Husson University; Emily Edgerly, Madison Area Memorial High School, University of Maine.