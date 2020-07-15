July 12 service: Hymns today were: “Come Thou Font of Every Blessing;” “Great is Thy Faithfulness;” and “All the Way My Savior Leads Me.” The Parable of the Sower of Seed, Matthew 13:1-9 was the scripture with the message titled, “Check the Soil.” This parable is about the Sower who is Jesus and the soil represents the hearts of those Jesus is trying to save. Jesus was truthful, persistent, and never gave up His quest to give everyone everlasting life. As Christians we must become sowers, showing others that we put the Lord first in our lives, believing, relying on him to take care of our needs, reading the Bible, and knowing we have a place in heaven. We may not know who we planted the seed of Jesus in until we close our eyes and wake up to hear the words, “Well done good and faithful servant.”

Events/Notices: Sunday Service July 19, 9:30 a.m.; Hope you will join us in person but if not, you can find the sermon on Facebook or YouTube; Food Pantry request for July is canned fruit. Pastor Bonnie’s office Hours, Monday & Tuesday 9 a.m. to noon: Visit northlivermorebaptistchurch.org; email [email protected]

