WILTON – Moses “Mo” Austin Clark, 22, of Temple died unexpectedly Monday morning in Wilton. He was born in Farmington, March 21, 1998, a son of Hugh Clark and Heather (Bergeron) Andrews. Moses was a 2016 graduate of Mt. Blue High School where he was an excellent athlete, playing basketball,football,baseball and golf. He recently had refereed girls basketball games and had started practicing Jujitsu. At the time of his death, he was employed at Origin in Farmington, where he was a weaver.He is loved by his mom, Heather Andrews and her husband, Mark of Temple; his father, Hugh Clark and his wife, Jennifer of New Hampshire; brother, Ethan Andrews, sisters, Keegan Andrews and Emmalee Clark as well as stepsister, Courtney Cranshaw; grandparents, Gary and Genoria Bergeron, Hervey Andrews, Jane Andrews, and Betty and Carol Ryder; uncle and aunt, Ben and Michelle Sullivan, uncle, Scott Andrews, aunt, Cathie Kelly, and uncle, John Clark; also many cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, N. “Barry” Clark.Private family memorial services will be held at the Wiles Rememberance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, followed by interment at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 61 Vienna Road, New Sharon on Saturday at 2 p.m. A casual pot luck style gathering, for those with any questions please reach out [email protected] are encouraged to share photos and memories in his Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to http://www.namimaine.org, NAMI Maine National Alliance on Mental Health.NAMI Maine52 Water StreetHallowell Maine 04347

