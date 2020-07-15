Charges

Lewiston

• Scott Adams, 60, of 250 Center St., Auburn, on charges of criminal mischief and refusing to submit to arrest, 10:55 a.m. Wednesday at 130 Horton St.

• Edward Barbioni, 37, of 30 Valley Road, Dixfield, on charges of possessing a scheduled drug and violating conditions of release, 12:28 a.m. Wednesday at Bartlett and Ash streets.

Auburn

• James Foss, 28, of 50 Grove St., Lewiston, on a warrant charging a probation violation, 7:56 p.m. Tuesday at 32 Hampshire St.

• Michael Johnson-Wynter, 33, of 360 Grove St., Lewiston, on warrants charging violating bail, violating probation, aggravated reckless conduct, domestic assault and violating conditions of release, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Spring Street.

