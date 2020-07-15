Regional School Unit 16 voters approved a $24.2 million budget Tuesday night, a 7.6% increase from the previous year.

The tally from Mechanic Falls, Minot and Poland totaled 1,406-866.

A majority of voters in each of the three towns favored of the budget, including articles to appropriate $215,000 for adult education, raising $200,000 for the Capital Improvement Reserve Fund, and transferring $70,000 from the 2019 fiscal year-end undesignated fund balance to the school nutrition program.

The RSU 16 board voted in early June to approve the spending plan and put it before the voters by the narrowest possible margin, 446-445, a weighted vote that evens out the population differences among the three towns.

Most of the budget increases will cover pay hikes for teachers and support staff and will cover three new positions, including a world languages teacher at Poland Regional High School and a dean of students at Minot Consolidated School.

filed under: