AUBURN — Saint Dominic Academy — Auburn Campus Principal John Patrick Yorkey has announced the honor roll for the third quarter.

The following students have achieved a 4.25 average and above in all courses and are on the Principal’s List:

Grade 12: Avery Greco, Evan Rivard, Skye Rogers, Rebecca Zimmerman.

Grade 11: Alec Beaudin, Anna Cote, Amelia Fortin, Lucy Frenette, Martha Geyer-Shaheen, Grace Girardin, Benjamin Kase, Hannah Kenney, Owen Mitchell, Gisele Ouellette, Sydney Stebbins, Elliana Smith, Lauren Theriault, Madison Tyus, Emma Wolverton.

Grade 10: Kathleen Dean, Noah Cyr, McKenzie Lagerson, Isabella McMillen, Patrick Manson, Kyla Wallace, Jessica Zimmerman.

Grade nine: Laura Wong.

Grade eight: Anna Geyer-Shaheen.

Grade seven: Belle Beauchesne, Logan Martin, Brookelyn Whited.

The following students have achieved a 3.80 average overall, with no grade below 2.70, and have attained First Honors:

Grade 11: Mark D’Alessandro, Andrea Dolci, Paige-Jackalynn Errico, Demetrios Gammaitoni, Raegan Hachey, Simone Long, Jacques Ouellette, Ambrose Ward, Jaden Webster.

Grade 11: Madyson Boulet, Sarah Brown, Molly Brown, Taryn Cloutier, Aaliyah Cruz, Emily Cutter, William Levasseur, Cassie Wardwell, Erin White.

Grade 10: Bryana Archer, Julianne Cook, Sydney Dick, Leandro Naous, Bella Perryman, Cezarie St. Jean.

Grade nine: Lily Beauchesne, Ethan Berube, Natalie Brocke, Miles Frenette, Brianna Frederick, Noah Girardin, Matthew Gould, Abigail Mitchell, Matthew Nguyen, Anna Seguin.

Grade eight: Rieslynn Bernier, Connor Cyr, Carlotta Dolci, Gabrielle Duplissis, Jack Ellingwood, Nicholas LeBrasseur, Avery Gravel, Abigail Martel, Timothée Ouellette, Ethan Pelletier, Natalia Russell, Aiden Walling, Connor Wolverton.

Grade seven: Gabrielle Allen, Aiden Belanger, Owen Gallic, Jack Gilpatric, Leah Herrick, Lauren Naous, Joshua Parenteau, Viola Perkins, Aiden Robitaille, Jonathan Tangilamesu, Anna Theriault.

Grade six: Joseph Adams, Alyssa Davis, Haydon Emery, Kendall Gravel, Isabelle Hinkley, Dmitri Keene, Abrielle LeBrasseur, Spencer Morgan, Sela Russell, Brody Walling.

The following students have achieved a 3.25 average overall, with no grade below 2.70, and are on Second Honors:

Grade 12: Evan Chen, Michael Cilley, Zachary Davis, Emily French, Jasmine Gagnon, Robert Kurtz, Mia-Angelina Leslie.

Grade 11: Stephen Arata, Victoria Cyr, Matthew Gosselin, Lucas Pushard.

Grade 10: Gabriel Carey, Colin Casserly, Kevin Gallic, Emma Roy, Benedicte Yombe.

Grade nine: Ava Apodaca, Lorelei Bonney, Colby Levasseur, Isabella Pelletier, Camren Samson, Robert Suckow, Chloe Whited.

Grade eight: Dawson Archer, Colin Dube, Gianna Errico, Lauren Fletcher, Peter Hayes, Hailey Hughes, Garrett Kendall, Campbell Perryman, Gabriella Roman, Eli St. Laurent.

Grade seven: Emily Andrews, John Brocke, Ashley Connor, Jaxon Errico, Lola Jones, Jaipal Patel.

Grade six: Harper Borden, Riley Daigle, Abigail Labonte, Victoria Lac.

The following students have achieved a 3.0 average overall, with no grade below 2.70, and are on Honorable Mention:

Grade eight: Ridge Dionne. Jayden Lynn.

Grade seven: Delina Daigle, Brockton Morissette.

