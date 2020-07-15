Wednesday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING
7 p.m. — FS1: NASCAR Cup Series: The All-Star Open, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
8:30 p.m. — FS1: NASCAR Cup Series: The All-Star Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN: NC at Kiwoom
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m. — ESPN: UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
10 p.m. — ESPN: UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige (Featherweights), UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:25 p.m. — ESPN: Serie A: Cagliari at Sampdoria
3:30 p.m. — ESPN: Serie A: Fiorentina at Lecce
8 p.m. — ESPN2: USL: Memphis at Birmingham
TENNIS
6 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 1: 3rd Places & Finals, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
7 p.m. — CBSSN: WTT: Washington vs. San Diego, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

Early Thursday

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN2: NC at Kiwoom
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. — FS1: NRL: Canberra at Sydney

