RUMFORD — Voters Tuesday elected two new members to the town’s Select Board.

James Theriault and Eric McLean defeated two other candidates for the three-year positions.

Mark Belanger and John Pepin Sr. decided not to seek re-election.

Theriault had 798 votes, with McLean at 561, followed by Steve Dyment at 525 and Theresa Sax at 301.

Theriault was elected to serve as a Rumford selectman in 2018 and resigned shortly afterward when he was appointed the sheriff of Oxford County by then-Gov. Paul LePage. He is a retired police officer of 44 years and a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.

As for his reason for running, Theriault noted, “I wanted to finish my commitment to the town of Rumford and its citizens who elected me.”

McLean said, “I want to be selectman so I can help make Rumford a place where our young adults want to raise a family. A place where everyone from seniors to children can thrive.”

He is vice president of the Greater Rumford Community Center Board of Directors, and also a member of Gaskyl Productions, a group of volunteers responsible for putting on Pumpkinfest.

In a three-way race for a two-year position as clerk/treasurer, incumbent Beth Bellegarde, who earned 676 votes, successfully held off challengers Lani Bisson, with 590 votes, and Candice Casey with 105 votes.

Bellegarde has served as clerk/treasurer for 10 years and was the deputy clerk/treasurer for the previous four years.

