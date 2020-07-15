TURNER — Residents of Maine School Administrative District 52 passed the $28 million 2020-21 proposed school budget along with two bonds on Tuesday by a wide margin, according to unofficial results.

Administrators and the board had worked to trim the proposal over the last several months as economic concerns tied to the pandemic grew, according to Superintendent Kimberly Brandt.

“I am grateful to our three communities for supporting the MSAD 52 budget and very appreciative of our board, administrative team and staff for a budget process that has resulted in a budget that will meet student needs and is fiscally responsible with a 0% tax impact on our communities,” she said Wednesday morning.

On the question of the budget, residents in Turner voted 749 yes, 355 no, Leeds 284 yes, 131 no, and Greene 459 yes, 245 no.

On Question 2, authorizing the board to move money between cost centers, Turner voted 759 yes, 358 no, Leeds 308 yes, 115 no, and Greene 469 yes, 241 no.

On Question 3, approving an adult education budget of $420,928, raising $164,210 of that locally, Turner voted 709 yes, 342 no, Leeds 271 yes, 134 no, and Greene 411 yes, 247 no.

On Question 4, transferring existing money into the School Capital Reserve Fund, Turner voted 823 yes, 263 no, Leeds 314 yes, 91 no, and Greene 484 yes, 178 no.

On Question 5, issuing bonds and notes up to $1.6 million on a new wastewater treatment facility and surface disposal system, Turner voted 793 yes, 276 no, Leeds 306 yes, 100 no, and Greene 459 yes, 203 no.

Finally, on Question 6, approving up to $2 million for school projects and renovations including indoor air quality improvements, a portion of which will come from the state and be forgiven, Turner voted 757 yes, 319 no, Leeds 285 yes, 121 no, and Greene 432 yes, 225 no.

