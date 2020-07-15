REGION — The University of Maine recognized 4,201 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the Spring 2020 semester. Of the students who made the Dean’s List, 2,763 are from Maine, 1,329 are from 41 other states and 108 are from 43 countries other than the U.S.

Jay: Hannah Maurais, Hunter Quirrion; Fayette: Julian Dixon, Emma Fitzpatrick, Natalie Harmon, Adrian Lefever, Noah Ward-Rubin; Livermore: Landon Brochu, Abby Castonguay, Amber Delaney, Cecelia McDonald, Caitlyn Rollins, Haley Turcotte; Livermore Falls: Chloe Flagg, James Herlihy, Tanna Herlihy, Garret Smith; Readfield: Sebastian Alvarado, Samantha Cloutier, Sarah Cloutier, Karissa Lucas, Ashley Russell, Vincent Scott, Alex Thacker, Lily Welch, Natalie Wicks; Turner: Tamra Benson, Liz Goulette, Nathanael Goulette, Chad Morin, Allie Nutting, Oren Shaw, Abigail Varney, Hannah Varney; Wayne: Rachel Castonguay; Fayette: Julian Dixon, Emma Fitzpatrick, Natalie Harmon, Adrian Lefever, Noah Ward-Rubin;





« Previous

filed under: