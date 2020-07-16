REGION — With the ongoing pandemic many towns have had a higher number of residents opting to vote absentee ballot this year instead of going to vote in person.

Bethel reported close to 300 absentee ballots, up by more than 250 from the previous primary preceding a presidential election. Bethel has 2,386 registered voters.

In Newry, officials say they have gotten five times as many absentee ballots compared to last years election. Newry has 332 registered voters.

Out of Greenwood’s 667 voters, 90 absentee ballots had been issued as of Monday. At the presidential primary in early March, they issued 40 beforehand, and at the 2018 primary in June, the town issued just 22.

Woodstock was the only town to not experience too much of a change. Town Manager Vern Maxfield said that they had 106 ballots issued on Monday, not too different from previous elections.

Bethel voter Ross Timberlake gave numerous reasons as to why he voted absentee, with one being the nature of his business. Another one had to due with the lack of people he’s seen donning masks in town.

“People are really not practicing recommended CDC guidelines. There seems to be more people thumbing their noise at the mask wearing and that gives me pause,” Timberlake said.

“One thing I found by voting absentee is that I had my ballot around the house a couple weeks before I filled it out. I had the chance to read it, re-read it, consider the different candidates. It prompted me to do more research. When I cast my votes I was definitely more informed,” Timberlake added.

Bethel resident Sarah DeCato has voted absentee in the past, but was especially thankful for the opportunity this year.

“Absentee voting is a safe and easy way to vote especially during a pandemic. We are fortunate to live in Maine and have the opportunity to do such,” DeCato said.

