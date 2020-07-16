DIXFIELD — The Dixfield Food Pantry has received a $4,000 grant from the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to bring more food to low-income and elderly residents.

“This grant will help many people who are struggling to feed their families,” said Linda Hinkley, the pantry’s director. “This grant will help supply more fresh food and allow us to make home deliveries.”

The nonprofit Dixfield Food Pantry has been in operation for many years with a mission to provide food and other services to people in need. Clients include families and individuals who are elderly, disabled, home-bound, unemployed or underemployed. For more information or to place an order for delivery, call 207-364-6405.

