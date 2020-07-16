Picasso cannot paint, but he does have a talent. He can sniff out catnip wherever it is hiding.

When Picasso comes out of his kennel he searches for the toy box. When he finds the box he jumps in and paws through all the toys until he finds one with catnip in it. Once he has the toy in his paws he rolls around the floor like a happy, little kid.

Three year old Picasso is not particularly large, but he is solid. He’s a friendly feline and easy to please. He is a masterpiece of a cat that will add value to your life.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

