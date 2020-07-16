To the Editor:
Due to the great threat from Covid 19, the annual meeting of Bethel’s historic Woodland Cemtery was cancelled, but those with family connections to the cemetery are urged to make financial contributions to Woodland Cemetery by sending donations to the attention of Mrs. Carolyn MacDormand at 1350 North Road, Gilead, ME 04217.
Stan Howe
Board Chair
Will Chapman
Treasurer
Woodland Cemetery
