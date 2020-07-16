Tuna, Avocado and Chickpea Salad
Canned tuna is not my first choice for a salad ingredient, but I love it in this lemony salad with creamy avocado and chickpeas. For added texture, toast some of the chickpeas!
Servings: 4 people
Ingredients
FOR THE SALAD:
- 15 ounces (425 grams) Tuna, canned in water
- 14 ounces (400 grams) can chickpeas, drained
- 1 large Avocados, peeled and pitted
- 2 medium vine ripened tomatoes, cut into wedges
- 1/2 large cucumber, halved lengthways and sliced
- 1/4 of a red onion, sliced thinly
FOR THE DRESSING:
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley (plus extra to serve)
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic (or 1 large garlic cloves, minced)
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
Instructions:
1. Whisk together dressing ingredients in jug or jar.
2. Mix together all of the salad ingredients in a large bowl. Toss with dressing. Season with pepper and extra salt if desired.
Variation: Toast Chickpeas a head of time for added crunch
