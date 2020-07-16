Tuna, Avocado and Chickpea Salad

Canned tuna is not my first choice for a salad ingredient, but I love it in this lemony salad with creamy avocado and chickpeas. For added texture, toast some of the chickpeas!

Servings: 4 people

Ingredients

FOR THE SALAD:

15 ounces (425 grams) Tuna, canned in water

14 ounces (400 grams) can chickpeas, drained

1 large Avocados, peeled and pitted

2 medium vine ripened tomatoes, cut into wedges

1/2 large cucumber, halved lengthways and sliced

1/4 of a red onion, sliced thinly

FOR THE DRESSING:

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley (plus extra to serve)

1 teaspoon minced garlic (or 1 large garlic cloves, minced)

1/4 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

1. Whisk together dressing ingredients in jug or jar.

2. Mix together all of the salad ingredients in a large bowl. Toss with dressing. Season with pepper and extra salt if desired.

Variation: Toast Chickpeas a head of time for added crunch

« Previous

Next »

filed under: