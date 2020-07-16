MINOT — The Minot Historical Society has canceled all scheduled meetings for the remainder of 2020. This decision was carefully considered, and the welfare of our members and guests weighed heavily on the final decision. Also, The Society has canceled the annual ” Sunday’s in August” services at the Center Minot Church located at 512 Center Minot Hill Road in Minot. The calendars for 2021, featuring pictures of Minot contributed by local photographers will be available. The cost is $8.00 each and they make wonderful Christmas gifts. Orders for calendars can be placed at [email protected]

