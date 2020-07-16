NORWAY — The Select Board on Thursday approved an auto recycler license with conditions for N & M Auto Sales.

Sameer Alnajaf met with selectmen at a prior session requesting the license to salvage vehicles on property he leases at 24 Main St. next to Norway Veterinary Hospital.

The board postponed a decision until they could look at the property and check with the state on licensing.

Alnajaf intends to salvage vehicles in the garage and sell them when fixed.

After some concern about such a business on Main Street, the board proposed restricting the number of salvage vehicles at any one time to four — the number of spaces in his garage.

The board does not want any vehicles being salvaged sitting in the lot, just those being sold.

And, at the suggestion of member Ryan Lorrain, the board will review the license every year. The motion passed unanimously.

The board also waived the public hearing and accepted the application for a liquor license renewal for Cafe Nomad. Ordinances state that the town can waive the public hearing if the applicant has held the license for more than five years and there have been no complaints filed.

The meeting was the first for newly elected board members Dennise Whitley and Sarah Carter. Town Manager Dennis Lajoie presented outgoing Selectmen Warren Sessions and Michael Twitchell with plaques to thank them for their service to the town.

« Previous

filed under: