Charges

Lewiston

• Matthew Pelletier, 31, of 68 Mill St., Lisbon, on a warrant charging a probation violation, 10:41 p.m. Wednesday on Middle Road, Sabattus.

Androscoggin County

• Jeffrey Levasseur, 52, of 9 Maple St., Auburn, arrested by Sabattus police on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 10:41 p.m. Thursday on Middle Road, Sabattus.

• Brenda Bowie, 50, of 81 Birchwood Drive, Sabattus, arrested by Sabattus police on a charge of failure to appear in court on a charge of theft, 4:01 p.m. Thursday at that address.

Accidents

Lewiston

• Vehicles driven by Wayne Hesketh, 73, of Sabattus, and Veronica Mower, 55, of Poland, collided at 3:47 p.m. Monday on Lisbon Street. Hesketh’s 2018 Jeep and Mower’s 2014 Mercedes-Benz, were towed.

• Vehicles driven by Carol G. Moitozo, 69, of Lewiston, and Amy Blaisdell Pechmanova, 35, of Winthrop, collided at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday at Pine and Bartlett streets. Damage to Moitozo’s 2009 Hyundai and Blaisdell Pechmanova’s 2016 Mazda, was listed as functional.

