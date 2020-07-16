RANGELEY — The Fire Rescue Department will add a full-time firefighter to its staff now that residents approved $39,986 for the position Tuesday. The vote on the annual Town Meeting warrant article was 222-123.

The full-time firefighter position would operate out of both the main Rangeley and Oquossoc Village stations. The person would be responsible for getting a firetruck or other vehicles on the road within two minutes in an emergency, inspecting and maintaining trucks, keeping up the station, assisting Chief Michael Bacon and other assigned tasks.

The department covers an area of more than 600 square miles in Franklin and Oxford counties.

Bacon said last week that Thursday, Friday and Saturday are the busiest days for the department. He anticipates about 500 total calls this year, compared to 370 last year.

Voters also approved a municipal budget of about $4.35 million, plus $200,762 for several agencies. Two requests were rejected: $500 for Safe Voices, 146-175, and $5,000 for the Greater Franklin Development Council, 142-185.

Last year’s overall budget, including requests approved to agencies, was $4.54 million.

The budget does not include the town’s assessments for the Rangeley Lakes Regional School system and Franklin County.

Residents also voted 186-137 to use $110,000 from the fund balance to buy about 1.8 acres at 10 Depot St. for downtown parking. It will be a one-time payment, according to the warrant.

In elections, Selectman Cynthia Egan won a three-year term, as did former Selectman Shelly Lowell. Egan received 215 votes and Lowell 233.

Election results can be found on the town website townofrangeley.com.

