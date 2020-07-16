LOVELL — The Harvest Gold Gallery is very excited to announce that its Plein Air Saturdays are starting up.

Plein air is the art of painting outside. We invite artists to set up their easels in the Gallery’s gardens and encourage any and everyone to stop by and watch a piece of artwork take form before their eyes.

It’s a great chance to chat with the artists and learn about their process. Kicking off this year’s sessions is Tom Merriam on Saturday, July 11th. Tom will be here from 10 a.m. until he finishes his piece. We hope to see you.

